Watch: Snowfall in Sunderland as freezing conditions return to North East following Met Office weather warning

It is, as we say round here, cauld.

By Graham Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Snow has returned to Wearside for the first time since before Christmas.

And as these images from our snapper Stu show, it’s been settling on the ground in some places.

Drivers have been warned to beware difficult road conditions and pedestrians and cyclists urged to take care, following a Met Office yellow weather warning.

A frosty Penshaw Monument on the morning of January 16.
It is likely to hang around, with temperatures set to rise no higher than 2° on Monday (January 16), and veering just above and below the zero mark for the rest of the week.

One brave soul by the steps at Penshaw Hill.
The white stuff comes to Penshaw, Sunderland
Snowy rooftops in Penshaw.
Snow settles on cars in Penshaw.
A snowy landscape at Penshaw.
