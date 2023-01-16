Watch: Snowfall in Sunderland as freezing conditions return to North East following Met Office weather warning
It is, as we say round here, cauld.
By Graham Murray
Snow has returned to Wearside for the first time since before Christmas.
And as these images from our snapper Stu show, it’s been settling on the ground in some places.
Drivers have been warned to beware difficult road conditions and pedestrians and cyclists urged to take care, following a Met Office yellow weather warning.
It is likely to hang around, with temperatures set to rise no higher than 2° on Monday (January 16), and veering just above and below the zero mark for the rest of the week.