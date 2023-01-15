Ice warning as wintry showers forecast for Sunderland - Met Office issues yellow alert over weather conditions
Drivers are being warned of difficult road conditions, and pedestrians and cyclists urged to take care, as ice and wintry showers are forecast for Sunderland.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which will remain in place from 6pm Sunday night to 10am Monday morning, January 15 and 16, as bitter winter weather returns.
The warning reads: “Icy surfaces are expected to develop following wintry showers leading to some difficult travelling conditions.”
“What to expect: Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”
Temperatures are set to drop to as low as -2 overnight and stay around zero all week, with the weather warming slightly by next weekend, but remaining chilly.
The Met Office outlook for Tuesday to Thursday reads: “Feeling cold throughout, with widespread sharp overnight frosts and ice risk. Sunny spells Tuesday, snow showers Wednesday, then dry with bright spells again Thursday. Breezy at times.”