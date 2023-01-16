Metro disruption as passengers warned to allow extra time for journeys

A social media post from Tyne and Wear Metro said: “We are operating a frequent a service, however not to usual Metro timetable in some areas due to low rail adhesion.

“Please leave extra time for your journey.”

An a earlier post said: “Due to an overhead line trip affecting the depot, we have delays to services of up to 15 minutes to trains system-wide.

Controllers are working to get these trains back to timetable as soon as possible.”

Nexus have been contacted and we are awaiting further details about the cause of the “low rail adhesion”.