Watch as Storm Jocelyn hits Sunderland's coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

High tide was no more spectacular than normal.

Sunderland looks set to miss the worst of Storm Jocelyn, although the Met Office still has a yellow weather warning in place for the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rain is expected for much of the remainder of Tuesday, January 23 with gusts of wind up to 54mph in the early hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At high tide on Wednesday the waves crashing into Seaburn appeared no bigger than average. But everyone, particularly travellers, is urged to stay safe and not be fooled into a false sense of security.

In other parts of the country there has been flooding, travel disruption and falling trees. Storm Jocelyn comes almost immediately after Storm Isha left two people dead - in Falkirk and County Londonderry.