After icy temperatures, Sunderland was blasted by chill winds on Sunday night and Monday as Storm Isha hit the city.

Thankfully Wearside escaped the chaos suffered by other parts of the UK, with weather incidents claiming two lives and leaving thousands of people without power.

But Sunderland is not in the clear yet, with another storm, Storm Jocelyn, hitting the city.

A yellow weather warning is in place from 12pm today, January 23, 2024, until 3pm tomorrow, warning of disruption, delays and large waves in coastal areas such as ours.

The city awoke to a soggy day, and periods of heavy rain are forecast to continue.

The weather is due to dry up a little around 12pm, but rain is forecast to begin again at 1pm and become heavy between 2pm and 4pm, before drying up, with another spell of heavy rain expected at 7pm.

Gusts of up to 48mph are forecast for the rest of the day and into Wednesday, with 50mph wind speeds expected by 3am, dying down to the 40s and 30s by 9am before dropping below 30mph about 4pm.