Watch as high waves and strong winds hit the Seaham coast following Met Office weather warning

Video captured by photographer Craig Leng from Seaham beach shows the coastline being hit with high waves and strong winds, with the Met Office weather warning in place until midnight on Thursday, November 17.

The Met Office has warned that potential flooding in the area could lead to disruption for train and bus services as well as difficult driving conditions for commuters as it continues throughout the day.

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day and night with a brief period of lighter rain forecast between 4pm and 7pm. Temperatures for Thursday are set to peak at 10° with lows of 9°.

High waves on the Seaham coast

According to the Met Office, rain will continue into the early hours of Friday morning, before easing off at around 10am, with conditions remaining cloudy.