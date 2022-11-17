News you can trust since 1873
Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office for heavy rain and potential flooding in Sunderland

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and the chance of potential flooding.

By Neil Fatkin
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

The weather warning is in place today (Thursday, November 17) until midnight. Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day and night with a brief period of lighter rain forecast between 4pm and 7pm.

The Met Office warns that potential flooding could lead to disruption to train and bus services with the the potential for flooded roads cutting off isolated communities.

Flooded roads and spray could also lead to difficult driving conditions.

