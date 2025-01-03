Upgraded Amber Weather Warning issued for North East with snow now 'expected to cause disruption'
The Met Office issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the region this morning but have now upgraded it to amber, meaning snowfall is now more likely and the impacts potentially more severe.
The amber warning is in place from 9pm tomorrow (Saturday January 4) to midnight on Sunday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Snow is expected to lead to disruption during Sunday across northern England.
“Some rural communities are expected to be cut off with power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage affected.
“Delays and cancellations to rail and air travel is expected with travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers.”
Whilst Durham City is currently part of the amber warning zone, locations closer to the coast including Washington, Sunderland. Newcastle and parts of South Tyneside remain under a Yellow Weather Warning for ice and snow which is in place from midday tomorrow until midnight on Sunday.
Parts of Sunderland closest to the coast and South Shields are currently just outside both warning zones.
These are the weather warnings in place at the time of writing and are obviously subject to change.
