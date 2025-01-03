Upgraded Amber Weather Warning issued for North East with snow now 'expected to cause disruption'

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office has issued an upgraded Amber Weather Warning for snow to hit the North East but areas closed to the coast are currently forecast to miss the most severe weather.

The Met Office issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the region this morning but have now upgraded it to amber, meaning snowfall is now more likely and the impacts potentially more severe.

A North East Amber Weather Warning for snow has been issued.A North East Amber Weather Warning for snow has been issued.
A North East Amber Weather Warning for snow has been issued.

The amber warning is in place from 9pm tomorrow (Saturday January 4) to midnight on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Snow is expected to lead to disruption during Sunday across northern England.

“Some rural communities are expected to be cut off with power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage affected.

“Delays and cancellations to rail and air travel is expected with travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers.”

Whilst Durham City is currently part of the amber warning zone, locations closer to the coast including Washington, Sunderland. Newcastle and parts of South Tyneside remain under a Yellow Weather Warning for ice and snow which is in place from midday tomorrow until midnight on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parts of Sunderland closest to the coast and South Shields are currently just outside both warning zones.

These are the weather warnings in place at the time of writing and are obviously subject to change.

Related topics:North EastSnowfallMet OfficeDisruptionNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice