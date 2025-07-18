Two weather warnings issued for North East with risk of lightning strikes, floods and danger to life
The first warning is in place today from 11am until 8pm today (July 18).
A statement on the Met Office website said: “Thunderstorms bring the potential for the disruption to transport and infrastructure through Friday afternoon and evening.”
The second warning is in place from 9pm today (July 18) until 6pm tomorrow (July 19)
The warnings cover the whole of the region including Sunderland, Durham, Newcastle and South Shields.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Areas of heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruption to transport and travel from late Friday through much of Saturday.
“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities might become cut off if roads flood.
“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”
The spokesperson also warned about the potential for disruption to travel with “spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures”.
The spokesperson added: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
