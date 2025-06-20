This is what you can expect from the weather in the North East this weekend as temperatures hit 30°C
The region is set for scorching weather as Met Office forecasters expect temperatures in the North East to reach highs of 30°C over the course of the weekend.
Ahead of the high temperatures, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert for the North East of England.
The alert came into effect at 12pm on Thursday, June 19, and will be in place until 9am on Monday, June 23.
This is what you can expect from the weather in the North East this weekend:
Friday, June 20
Met Office forecasters are predicting that the day will start off cloudy with some sunny spells.
The cloud covering is set to disappear as we head into the afternoon as temperatures reach highs of 30°C throughout the region.
It looks set to be a warm night, with temperatures sitting at around 20°C.
Saturday, June 21
Much like Friday, Saturday is expected to start with some bright but sunny spells before the cloud covering once again disappears into the afternoon.
Temperatures are once again predicted to hit highs of 30°C; however, forecasters are stating there there is a chance of some rain showers towards the early evening.
The chance of rain doesn’t look like it will cool temperatures though, with an average of 24°C expected throughout the evening.
Sunday, June 22
According to Met Office forecasters, the weather will start to cool slightly as we head into Sunday.
Cloudy and bright spells are forecast for much of Sunday; however, temperatures are only expected to hit highs of 23°C.
Forecaster are also stating that the North East could see rain showers on Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday morning.
