North East amber heat-health warning as forecasters predict temperatures of 30°C

An amber heat-health alert has been issued for the North East.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert for the North East of England as forecasters predict temperatures will reach 30°C.

The alert will be in effect from 12pm on Thursday, June 19, and will be in place until 9am on Monday, June 23.

According to the UKHSA dashboard, the risks from the alert could present the following:

A risk in deaths, articularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions.

A likely increase in demand on all health and social care services.

Internal temperatures in care settings may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.

The heat could affect the ability of the workforce to deliver services.

Indoor environments could overheat and increase the risk to vulnerable people living independently in the community.

There could be issues managing medicines.

Businesses could experience staffing issues due to external factors.

People could see an increased demand for power exceeding capacity.

An amber heat-health warning has been issued for the North East. | National World

According to Met Office forecasters, the North East is set to see temperatures reaching highs of around 30°C on Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to cool slightly on Sunday (June 22), with highs of 23°C predicted.

The Met Office is also warning that heatwaves could become longer and hotter due to escalating climate trends, with a new study revealing that the chance of exceeding 40°C in the UK is accelerating at pace.

Dr Gillian Kay, Senior Scientist at the Met Office, and lead author explains: "The chance of exceeding 40°C has been rapidly increasing, and it is now over 20 times more likely than it was in the 1960s.

“Because our climate continues to warm, we can expect the chance to keep rising. We estimate a 50-50 chance of seeing a 40°C day again in the next 12 years. “

We also found that temperatures several degrees higher than we saw in July 2022 are possible in today’s climate.”

