The annual Sunderland City Runs start on Saturday, May 7, and will continue on Sunday, May 8.

The 5K will start and finish on the south side of the side of the Northern Spire Bridge, with the route for the other events starting in the city centre before eventually crossing the Wearmouth Bridge and following the river to Roker Park.

This is what you can expect from the weather if you're taking part in the Sunderland City Runs.

If you're taking part in the Sunderland City Runs, this is what you can expect from the weather, according to the Met Office.

Saturday, May 7

Saturday evening looks set for sunny intervals and some cloudy spells which could keep temperatures cool for runners taking part in the 5K event.

No rain is forecast and a light breeze is expected, with temperatures sitting at around 11°C.

Sunday, May 8

As we head into Sunday for the 10K and half marathon, forecasters are predicting a bright and sunny morning with some cloudy spells.

The weather is expected to turn more cloudy as we head towards lunchtime although no rain is forecast.

Once again, a light breeze is anticipated however it may feel colder along the coast.

Temperatures look set to sit at around 12°C.