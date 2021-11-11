Sunderland City runs 2022: How to get discounted entry through the event's earlybird scheme

Sunderland’s City Runs may feel like a long time away, but potential runners haven’t got long to enter at a reduced rate.

What are the Sunderland City Runs?

The annual runs consist of a 5km run on a Saturday evening, before the main events of the 10k and half marathon the following day. The two main routes traditionally start in the city centre before crossing the Wearmouth Bridge and following the river to Roker Park, before travelling back into the city. The 5k Saturday route tends to stay to the west of the city with the start and finish line usually being placed on the Northern Spire bridge.

Runners across Sunderland can enter the 2022 City Runs at a reduced rate until the end of November.

When are the Sunderland City Runs in 2022?

The 2022 edition of the runs will happen over the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May, with an additional 3k race organised by Sunderland City Council scheduled for the Saturday evening, and runners can get cheaper entry until the end of November.

How can I enter and how much does it cost?

The early bird entries for the 5k, 10k and half marathon routes close on 1 December with entrants who are affiliated with an athletics club able to pick up their place for a further reduced rate.

People who want to get involved can enter for the three longer runs right now and get £2 off their entry.

Entry for the half marathon will cost £37 for unaffiliated runners in 2022, but participants can confirm their place for £35 throughout November. Affiliated participants can secure their number for £33 before the price rises to £35 in December.

Potential 10k runners can enter for £25.50 until the end of this month when the price rises by £2. Participants who are entering as part of athletics clubs can enter for £23.50 before the price hike to £25.50 at December comes.

All entries for the 5k run will cost £16 from the start of next month with early bird entry being available for £14.