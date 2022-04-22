Sunderland's weather forecast as the city looks set for a bright and sunny weekend

As we head into the weekend (Friday, April 22, to Sunday, April 24), forecasters are predicting bright sunny spells for Sunderland.
Friday and Saturday look set to be the brightest days, with more cloud forecast on Sunday – with temperatures averaging around 10°C.
This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to Met Office forecasters.
Friday, April 22
A sunny start to the day is expected, with bright spells forecast right throughout the morning.
Some cloudy spells are predicted around lunchtime, however they should clear by mid-afternoon, with more sunny weather forecast.
The weather should stay sunny as we head into the evening, with highs of 11°C.
Saturday, April 23
Another bright start to the day is anticipated, however we could see some patches of cloud by mid-morning.
Met Office forecasters are expecting more cloud throughout the early afternoon, however it should clear and more bright spells are forecast towards the evening.
Slightly cooler than Friday, with daily highs of 10°C.
Sunday, April 24
It looks like we could experience a bit of a duller day on Sunday, however we could still see some bright sunny spells throughout the morning.
Forecasters are expecting the weather to turn cloudy about lunchtime and looks set to stay the way right throughout the afternoon.
Despite the cloudy weather, no rain is forecast and we could experience daily highs of 10°C.