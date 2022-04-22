Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So if you’re planning to get your feet up with a couple of beers or a glass or two of wine over the coming days, why not turn to one of the city’s takeaways to sort out your meal.

Sunderland is fortunate enough to be blessed with a great number of eateries, so when it comes to ordering in you truly are spoilt for choice.

So why not take a recommendation for somewhere new from the Sunderland Echo readers, who have been shouting out their favourite takeaways – or restaurants with a takeaway service – on our Facebook page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re clamming for a curry or peckish for a pizza, here are some of their top choices – as selected by the Echo readers.

Where to go for a Chinese takeaway in Sunderland

Where will you be ordering your takeaway from this weekend?

Chengs Chop Suey House, Rawmarsh Road. Michelle Avon said: “Just been to Cheng’s absolutely beautiful.”

Fountain Garden, Queen’s Crescent. Recommended by Elaine Mckenzie.

Great Wall Southwick, Southwick Road. Recommended by Ingrid Golden.

Lucky Star, Railway Terrace. Recommended by Sharon Lancaster.

Where to go for an Indian takeaway in Sunderland

Bombay Barn, Front Street, Washington: Recommended by Julie Magnus.

Millan Tandoori, High Street, Easington Lane: Recommended by Rachel Slater.

Nawaab Takeaway, Ettrick Grove. Maureen and Martin Scott said: “Best Indian takeaway in Sunderland.”

Roker Tandoori, Roker Avenue. Emma Ella said: “Roker Tandoori is fab. Been ordering for years.”

Spice Hut, Olive Street: Recommended by Andy Powell.

Where to go for a takeaway pizza in Sunderland

Bellissimo, Melbourne Place: Recommended by Rochelle Louise Nixon.

Bertos Pizza, North Bridge Street. Recommended by Lesley Dacres.

Mario Pizza, Fulwell Road. Louise France said: “The chicken tikka kebab is amazing!”

Planet Pizza, Blind Lane. Vickie Thompson said: “Love the baltic pizza.”

Que’s, Houghton and Sunderland. Lauren Bulman said: “Amazing food, amazing staff.”

Star Pizza, Newcastle Road: Recommended by Gemma Pallas.

More Sunderland takeaway recommendations

Aylaz, Beachville Street. Emma Lumley said: “Best Turkish food around.”

The Blue Olive Deli, Hindsons Crescent North. Recommended by Steven Thirlwell.

Crave 4 Desserts Washington, Swan Road. Imran Ahmed said: “The best desserts in the area.”

The Food Emporium Smokehouse and Grill, Shiney Row. Andrea Allison said: “Food was unreal yet again.”

Fry Inn, Hylton Road. Recommended by Nathan Pulling.

Gills Golden Fry, Ashdown Road. Vicky Robinson said: “Can't beat it.”

Shandiz, Vine Place. Henry Coyne said: “Beautiful food every time.”

TACO Sunderland, Worcester Street. Recommended by Llayney Marie Straughan and Ellie Leigh Gooch.

Tommy’s, Doxford Park Way. Celia Robinson said: “They are fabulous.”