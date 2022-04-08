Whether you’re working right through, looking forward to a full fortnight off or just making the most of precious moments with loved ones, heading out for a bite to eat is the perfect way to catch up.

But, where to go?

Peckish for a pizza or craving a curry – there will definitely be somewhere on Sunderland’s food scene to satisfy your appetite and offer options for hungry customers of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers have been recommending their favourite places for a bite to eat. Fancy giving any of them a try during the Easter holidays?

We asked the readers to shout out their top three eateries in and around Wearside to help YOU try somewhere new in the coming weeks, and shout about some of our wonderful local businesses.

At time of writing, here are some of the most popular places with Echo readers on our Facebook page.

Click here to add your own to the post and see if one of your favourites has made the list:

Angelo's Ristorante, West Sunniside: Recommended by Nicky Gardiner, Peter Ross and Bethany Mitchell.

Asiana Fusion Restaurant, West Wear Street: Recommended by Susan Stewart, Marie Conlin and Darren Longstaff.

The Broadway - Stirks Steakhouse Bar & Grill, Wavendon Crescent: Recommended by Donna Marie Stokoe, Matt Pickering and Trace Ratcliffe.

Healthy Thaim, Thorndale Road and Stack Seaburn: Recommended by Emily Brand, Kathleen Hope and Teresa Simpson.

Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road: Recommended by Joanne Campbell, Joel Thompson and Lynn Ramsey.

Mamma Italia at The Ashbrooke, Stannington Grove: Recommended by Claire Lindsay, Sam Neil and Julie Terris.

Mexico 70, High Street West: Recommended by Kat Berry, Ian Pattison and Chris Whalen.

Motiraj Restaurant, Church Lane: Recommended by Patricia McGrory, John Waddle and Carol Herron.

Mumbai Silk, Park Road: Recommended by Melanie Vinsom, Michael Jones and Barrie Mcculloch.

Port of Call, Park Lane: Recommended by Laura Verrill, Ann Jackson and Demi Elizabeth.

Signatures Italian & Grill, Wynyard Street: Recommended by Franki Anderson, Kay Dobson and Carol Alderson.

Sorrento Restaurant, Stockton Road: Recommended by Glen Bainbridge, Leanne Sherrington and Carra Lilley.

Stack Seaburn, Whitburn Road: There were lots of shout-outs for various traders at Stack, including Posh Street Food and Yolo.

TACO, Worcester Street: Recommended by Andrew Howes, Matty Palin and Sacha Scott.