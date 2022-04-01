Sunderland weekend weather forecast: Will the recent cold snap that brought snow and ice to Wearside end?
According to Met Office forecasters, Sunderland is set to experience warmer temperatures and bright sunny spells this weekend.
As we head into the weekend, (Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3) the recently wintry spell that brought snow and ice to Wearside looks set to ease with temperatures warming up.
Sunderland was subjected to a yellow weather warning as hail, snow and ice hit the city throughout Thursday, March 31.
The city looks set for some bright sunny spells and temperatures hitting highs of 11°C on Sunday.
This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.
Friday, April 1
Forecasters are anticipating some rain showers at the start of Friday afternoon however the weather should turn dry as the day goes on.
Sunderland should see some bright sunny spells throughout the late afternoon and into the early evening.
It should begin to start to feel milder as temperatures hit daily highs of 6°C.
Saturday, April 2
A dry and bright, but cold start to the day is expected with some sunny spells forecast, with temperatures set to sit around 4°C.
More bright weather is predicted for the afternoon, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day and into the evening.
Temperatures are set to continue getting warmer, with daily highs of 7°C.
Sunday, April 3
An overcast start to the day is forecast however it should remain dry.
The weather should turn brighter as the day goes on, with a slight cloud covering throughout the afternoon.
Despite the cloudy weather, Sunday looks set to be the warmest day of the weekend with highs of 11°C.