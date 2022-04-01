Sunderland AFC fan handed three-year ban after running on to Stadium of Light pitch after late goal

Dalton Douthwaite’s foolish own goal on Saturday, March 12, means he cannot see the Black Cats or national team play live for three years.

Douthwaite, 23, of Benfleet Avenue, Town End Farm, got into trouble after his side hit the net in a hard-fought 2-0 win against Crewe Alexandra.

It came in front of 30,000 fans and while he was wearing a highly distinctive purple-coloured jacket, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalton Douthwaite appears at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court after running on to the Stadium of Light pitch.

As the trainee maintenance technician jumped from his seat, he was also spotted by a senior policeman using binoculars to monitor the crowd at the League One match.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said Douthwaite ran across a hard standing area and leapt over an advertising hoarding to gain access to the grass.

Douthwaite, who has no previous convictions and is doing an apprenticeship, then scarpered but was caught by officers near a pub after his description was circulated.

Magistrates resisted imposing the maximum five-year banning order after Douthwaite asked for leniency and admitted he had made a mistake.

The order prevents him from going within a designated area of the Stadium of Light in the four hours before or after kick-off.

The only exception is for work or to go to or from work, or for community service or for another order of a court.

And he must not go within a five-mile radius of any stadium where England’s national team, or Sunderland, are playing within 24 hours before or 12 hours after a game.

Douthwaite was also warned he must surrender his passport when certain matches are being played overseas.

Mrs O’Hegarty said PC James Woodcock, the club’s Dedicated Football Officer, was among those to see Douthwaite’s offence.

She added: “At 16.45pm, Sunderland scored a goal. PC Woodhouse was using binoculars when he saw a male come out of the stand.

“The male went over a hard standing area and an advertising board and onto the playing area.

“The officer spoke to stewards who said the man had left the scene.

“The man was wearing a distinctive purple jacket and jogging bottoms. He was arrested.

“There is an application for a football banning order.”

Douthwaite pleaded guilty to going onto a playing area at a football match in contravention of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

When asked by the court clerk why he had committed the crime, Douthwaite, who represented himself, said: “It’s just a stupid mistake.”

Conceding he would prefer a ban of three years rather than five, he added: “I deserve punishment, so I’m happy with the consequences.”