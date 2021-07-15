Sunderland weekend weather forecast as temperatures set to soar to 24C

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18), Sunderland looks set for three days of bright, sunny weather.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of around 24°C this weekend however hayfever sufferers may struggle with the pollen count set to be very high.

This is you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what to expect from the weather in Sunderland as England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Friday, July 16

Forecasters are predicting that Friday will start off with some sunny spells and warm temperatures, with an average temperature of 18°C.

The bright weather is expected to continue into the the afternoon where we could see daily highs of 21°C.

The warm weather looks set to continue into the evening with temperatures still sitting within the high teens.

Saturday, July 17

Another sunny day is predicted for Saturday, with temperatures once again starting off warm.

According to the Met Office, it will be a hotter day than Friday, with daily highs of 24°C.

Sunday, July 18

Much like the rest of the weekend, Sunday looks set to once again start with bright sunny spells throughout the morning.

Met Office forecasters are also expecting temperatures to hit the 24°C mark like the previous day.

The pollen count is expected to remain very high on Sunday so hayfever suffers across Wearside will need to prepare.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day.