Sunderland weather forecast: Temperatures set to rise and wind to ease in week ahead

It’s been a breezy weekend on Wearside but that is set to change as we head into the new week.
The Met Office says Monday, June 13 will be much less windy, with more sunshine and rising temperatures on the way throughout the rest of week.
Forecasters predict it could become very warm and highs of 21°C are expected in Sunderland on Friday, June 17.
Meanwhile, hayfever sufferers need to be aware that the pollen count will be high on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 14-16).
Here’s what the weather has in store this week in Sunderland, according to Met Office forecasters.
Monday, June 13
The week will start with drier, but cloudier, weather. It will be much less windy and it will feel warmer as temperatures reach 17°C in Sunderland.
However, forecasters warn fleeting showers are possible in some places. Expect lows of 11°C
Tuesday, June 14
Tuesday will be mainly dry with some sunny spells. It will be warm with highs of 17°C and lows of 10°C
Wednesday, June 15
Temperatures are set to keep climbing during the week, although cool starts are possible. It will change to sunny in the late morning, with highs of 18°C and lows of 12°C.
Thursday, June 16
Another warm, but mostly cloudy day, with maximum temperatures of 18°C and lows of 14°C.
Friday, June 17
As the weekend approaches, temperatures will rise further, bringing highs of 21°C in Sunderland and more sunshine.