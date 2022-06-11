The three day Souled Out Music Festival, the creation of Si King, one half of the Hairy Bikers, saw visitors enjoy a combination of soulful music and delicious food and beverages.

Performing artists includes The King Cush Band, Voices of Virtue choir, Groove Train, Vandebilt and Smoove & Turrell, as well as DJ set from Lloyd Croft.

Revellers running low on energy have been able to enjoy a wide array of food and drink from churros and pina coladas to posh kebabs and German sausages.

Here’s 11 photographs showing people enjoying themselves on the first two days of the festival.

For those who haven’t been along yet, the festival will also be open tomorrow (Sunday June 12) for its final day.

1. Food, music and fun in the sun. The first Souled Out food and drink festival has arrived in Keel Square.

2. Tasty treat. Sunderland University students Ffion Vickers and Nicole Serio-Joseph enjoying one of the many culinary delights on offer.

3. Winning combination. For those who love their food and music, the festival provided a winning combination. Anbam Mahmood and Nishat Begum enjoying a cocktail.

4. A smooth affair. As well as smooth soulful music, visitors were also able to learn how to make a Smoothie drink.