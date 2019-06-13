Heavy rain has plagued Wearside over the last couple of days, leading to localised flooding and surface water on the roads.

But is it here to stay?

The North East region has been subject to a Yellow warning for rain, issued by the Met Office on Monday, June 10.

There have been heavy showers overnight into Thursday, June 13 with Metro delays, bus cancellations and flooded roads.

According to the latest forecast from the Met Office, Sunderland is set for a couple of dry days heading into the weekend.

Rain will pass in the late hours of Thursday, with a dry day on the horizon for Friday, June 14 and mild temperatures between 10°C and 14°C.

Strong winds and waves on Roker Pier as the North East gets battered by the rainy weather.

The weekend will also be mild with some sunny spells – but risks of showers too.

Standing water on Cleadon Lane, Cleadon. There is a Yellow rain warning in force for the North East.