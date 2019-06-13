Flood alert for River Wear as Yellow rain warning issued for Sunderland and wider North East

Have your say

Yellow weather warnings are in force for the Sunderland area and flood alerts have been put in place.

The heavy rainfall overnight has led to river levels have rising on the Lumley Park Burn, Chester Burn, Smallhope Burn and the River Browney.

Flooding of roads and farmland is a possibility.

On Thursday, June 13, riverside footpaths and low lying land and roads are most at risk of flooding.

River levels are expected to remain high until midday. Flooding of properties is not predicted at this point.

Incident response staff have been deployed to Chester Burn to check the flood defences.

Drivers are advised to plan routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers.

Other services affected by the weather

Flooding has also led to minor Metro delays between Fellgate and South Hylton in either direction. There are minor delays to trains running between Airport and South Hylton in both directions due to this flooding in the Fellgate area and a train being withdrawn due to a fault. Passengers are advised to leave extra time when traveling.

The X6 & X7 Go North East buses have also been delayed due to flooding under the low bridge in Seaham. Both services will be operating through Ryhope, Stockton Road and Lord Byrons Walk in both directions with no stops being missed.