But what does the weather have in store for this week in the run up to this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations?

Temperatures in Sunderland are set to continue to stay above average for the time of year this week as people prepare to enjoy the annual fireworks traditions.

Here is the forecast for the next six days provided by the Met Office for the city.

Monday, October 31, is due to be another very mild day with temperatures reaching up to 15C. It is set to remain dry with plenty of sunshine in between the clouds.

Tuesday, November 1, will be slightly cooler at around 13C and the day is due to get off to a wet start with heavy rain from early in the morning until around midday.

Wednesday, November 2, will be dry for the most part and see a bright start with the chance of a light shower later in the evening. Still feeling mild at around 13C.

Thursday, November 3, will see a mix of sunshine, cloud and the slight chance of a spot of rain in the afternoon. It will feel slightly cooler at around 11C.

Friday, November 4, sees the temperature rise again to 13C although it is expected to be a cloudy day all round, but staying dry.