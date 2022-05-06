Loading...

Sunderland weather forecast as the city looks set for a mostly bright and dry weekend

Met Office forecasters are expecting a bright and mostly dry weekend with mild temperatures in Sunderland.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:21 pm

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, May 6, to Sunday, May 8) Sunderland looks set for mild temperatures mixed with some bright sunny spells and the some heavy rain showers.

Wearside will see highs of around 16°C over the course of the weekend, with forecasters expecting lows of 8°C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, May 6

Heavy showers are expected and are set to last as we head into the evening however they should lighten up as the day goes on.

A mostly cloudy but dry night is predicted.

Saturday, May 7

An overcast but dry start is expected for Saturday with more cloudy spells expected to last into the early afternoon.

Forecasters are predicting that we could see some sunny spells throughout the late afternoon and early evening.

Daily highs of 11°C are anticipated.

Sunday, May 8

Another cloudy but mild start is predicted for Sunday morning, with temperatures sitting at around 10°C.

We should see some sunny spells in the afternoon with the odd cloud covering however it will still feel warm with temperatures reaching highs of 14°C.

The bright weather is set to last into the evening with a dry night forecast.

