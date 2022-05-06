Sunderland weather forecast as the city looks set for a mostly bright and dry weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, May 6, to Sunday, May 8) Sunderland looks set for mild temperatures mixed with some bright sunny spells and the some heavy rain showers.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, May 6

Heavy showers are expected and are set to last as we head into the evening however they should lighten up as the day goes on.

A mostly cloudy but dry night is predicted.

Saturday, May 7

An overcast but dry start is expected for Saturday with more cloudy spells expected to last into the early afternoon.

Forecasters are predicting that we could see some sunny spells throughout the late afternoon and early evening.

Daily highs of 11°C are anticipated.

Sunday, May 8

Another cloudy but mild start is predicted for Sunday morning, with temperatures sitting at around 10°C.

We should see some sunny spells in the afternoon with the odd cloud covering however it will still feel warm with temperatures reaching highs of 14°C.