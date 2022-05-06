'I hate you': Brave sex abuse victim faces her attacker as he is caged for six years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who cannot be named, was preyed on by Craig Pearson when she was a youth.

Pearson, 49, of Ewe Hill Terrace, Houghton, denied seven charges of indecent assault during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court but was convicted by a jury earlier this year.

At the sentence hearing on Friday morning the victim stood in the witness box and told Pearson: "I hate what you have done. I hate you."

She told the court her ordeal at his hands "will impact me for the rest of my life".

Mr Recorder Tony Hawks sentenced Pearson to six years behind bars.

Pearson must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

The judge told him sex offences on children causes "catastrophic psychological harm" and added: "If there is any doubt about that, it could be resolved by listening to the very brave and moving personal statement the complainant has read to this court, detailing the affect this has had on her life."

The court heard Pearson, who was married at the time of the offences and is a father, has health problems and has never been to prison before.

Sue Hirst, defending, said Pearson has just one previous conviction, from many years ago, for dissimilar offending.

Miss Hirst said: "He continues to deny these offences.

"He will find a custodial sentence more difficult than the average defendant."

After the hearing, Detective Constable Lyndsey Allen said: "The victim has suffered the most awful abuse that no child should ever be subjected to.

"She has suffered so much physical and emotional abuse which lasted throughout her adult life and this case has allowed her to finally have a voice.

"I hope the outcome of this case gives her the sense of closure to finally move on with her life.