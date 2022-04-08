Sunderland weather forecast as the city is set for a mostly cloudy weekend

As we head into the weekend (Friday, April 8, to Sunday, April 10) Sunderland looks set for a cloudy weekend with some sunny spells and light rain showers also expected.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this week, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend.

Friday, April 8

A bright start to the day is expected with the odd patch of cloud covering throughout the morning.

The weather is expected to turn cloudy around lunchtime however we could see more sunny spells toward the late afternoon/early evening.

Forecasters say there is a chance of some light rain showers in the evening however it should be a dry night.

Temperatures set to reach highs of 9°C.

Saturday, April 9

Another bright start to the day is predicted, with temperatures set to sit around 4°C throughout Saturday morning.

Once again, the weather is expected to turn cloudy as we head into the late morning/early afternoon.

According to forecasters, the cloud will turn more overcast as the day goes on however it should remain dry with highs of 9°C.

Sunday, April 10

Like the rest of the weekend, Sunday is expected to start off bright but chilly with temperatures sitting around 4°C.

Forecasters are expecting the day to be more overcast that Saturday however it should remain dry.