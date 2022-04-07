Violent stranger punched woman twice before sexually assaulting her in Sunderland ordeal

Nathan Maxwell took hold of his victim and a struggle ensued before he punched her to the face and chin.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 24-year-old then ran from the scene after witnesses stepped in to intervene.

The altercation took place in Sunderland in June last year, where the female, who was unfamiliar with the area, had been out for the day having drinks.

Nathan Maxwell.

The court was told that she tried to pull away when Maxwell grabbed hold of her before he suddenly punched her to the cheek and then on the chin. He later sexually assaulted her.

The victim was attended to by other revellers but collapsed and was left with bruising to her face following the attack.

Maxwell, of Glendale Avenue, Concord, Washington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and a separate count of sexual assault.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to 12 months behind bars suspended for two years.

Brian Hegarty, defending, told the court his client had a good work record and was ready to take up further employment, whilst having no relevant previous convictions.

Maxwell must also pay £1,000 in compensation and complete 45 rehabilitation days.