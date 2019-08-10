Sunderland weather: City's hour-by-hour forecast for wet weekend
It’s set to be a wet weekend across the board in the North East - and Sunderland is no exception.
Yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms have been issued by the Met Office, so whatever your plans are it would be best to take a rain coat.
We have taken a look at the hour-by-hour for Wearside to see what’s in store – here’s what you need to know for Saturday.
10am: 10% chance of rain
11am: 20% chance of rain
12pm: 10% chance of rain
1pm: 10% chance of rain
2pm: 40% chance of rain
3pm: 10% chance of rain
4pm: 80% chance of rain
5pm: 40% chance of rain
6pm: 30% chance of rain
7pm: 10% chance of rain
8pm: 10% chance of rain
9pm: 10% chance of rain
10pm: 10% chance of rain
11pm: 10% chance of rain
Heavy rain is also forecast for Sunday, August 11.