City set to be hit by 50mph winds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued an Amber Weather Warning for wind as Storm Isha is set to batter Sunderland, bringing a danger to life.

The second-highest warning comes into force at 6pm on Sunday, January 21, and extends until 9am on Monday morning.

The Met office has issued an amber weather warning for wind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the Met Office website warned: "Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

"There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There will probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs."

Read More 10 snowy pictures as Arctic blast turns Sunderland into a winter wonderland

The Met Office also warned about the potential for disruption to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: "Longer journey times and cancellations are likely as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close."

The winds are forecast to increase throughout Sunday afternoon, hitting 48mph by 9pm. The wind speed for Sunderland is currently forecast to peak at gusts of 50mph between midnight and 3am on Monday morning.

A westerly wind is then expected to gust in excess of 40mph throughout Monday.

Heavy rain is also forecast between 6pm on Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.