10 snowy pictures as Arctic blast turns Sunderland into a winter wonderland
Snowfall arrives as the city remains in the grips of an Arctic blast
Sunderland awoke this morning to a blanket of white after overnight snowfall.
The Met Office had issued a Yellow Weather Warning for snow which was in place from midnight until midday today (January 18).
It will be another bitterly cold afternoon with temperatures failing to get above freezing point before falling back below zero overnight.
Check out the following 10 snowy pics as Sunderland was transformed into a winter wonderland.
