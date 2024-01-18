News you can trust since 1873
Snow has been falling across the city.

10 snowy pictures as Arctic blast turns Sunderland into a winter wonderland

Snowfall arrives as the city remains in the grips of an Arctic blast

By Neil Fatkin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT

Sunderland awoke this morning to a blanket of white after overnight snowfall.

The Met Office had issued a Yellow Weather Warning for snow which was in place from midnight until midday today (January 18).

It will be another bitterly cold afternoon with temperatures failing to get above freezing point before falling back below zero overnight.

Check out the following 10 snowy pics as Sunderland was transformed into a winter wonderland.

The streets of Sunderland covered in a layer of snow.

1. Winter wonderland.

The streets of Sunderland covered in a layer of snow. Photo: SN

Snowfall could even be found on Seaburn beach.

2. A snowy rather than sandy beach.

Snowfall could even be found on Seaburn beach. Photo: SN

People walking in the snow at Roker.

3. Time to get your boots on.

People walking in the snow at Roker. Photo: SN

Sunderland woke up to a blanket of snow.

4. Snowy rooftops.

Sunderland woke up to a blanket of snow. Photo: SN

