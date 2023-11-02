Storm Ciaran: Environment Agency issues official flood warning for Roker seafront

Residents advised to move family, pets and cars to safety.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has this morning (November 2) issued an official level 2 (of 3) flood warning for Roker as the North East Coast continues to be battered by Storm Ciaran.

Areas identified as being particularly at risk are the amusement arcades and Grannie Annies pub on the promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on their Environment Agency website said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Roker.

The warning is accompanied by the message that flooding is now "expected" and a warning to "act now" with residents instructed to carry out measures to reduce flood damage and risk.

Directives from the Environment Agency include;

turn off gas, water and electricity

move things upstairs or to safety

move family, pets and car to safety

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The level 2 flood warning is issued by Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers based on rising river and tide levels.