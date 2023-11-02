Storm Ciaran: Environment Agency issues official flood warning for Roker seafront
Residents advised to move family, pets and cars to safety.
The Environment Agency has this morning (November 2) issued an official level 2 (of 3) flood warning for Roker as the North East Coast continues to be battered by Storm Ciaran.
Areas identified as being particularly at risk are the amusement arcades and Grannie Annies pub on the promenade.
A statement on their Environment Agency website said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.
"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.
"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."
The warning is accompanied by the message that flooding is now "expected" and a warning to "act now" with residents instructed to carry out measures to reduce flood damage and risk.
Directives from the Environment Agency include;
- turn off gas, water and electricity
- move things upstairs or to safety
- move family, pets and car to safety
- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
The level 2 flood warning is issued by Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers based on rising river and tide levels.
The Met Office already have a Yellow Weather Warning in place for Sunderland for rain. The warning is currently in place until 6am tomorrow (Friday) morning.