The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather warning for Sunderland with the risk of flooding and potential for communities to be cut off.

The warning comes as the latest storm - Storm Ciaran - looks set to unleash its wrath on the country later this week.

While the south coast, Wales and Northern Ireland look set to bear the brunt of the stormy conditions, a yellow warning for rain has been issued for Sunderland and other parts of the North East from 6am on Thursday morning until 6am on Friday morning.

With the rain falling on already saturated ground following on from Storm Babet, the Met office is warning about the risk of flooding.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads and a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Storm Ciaran is set to hit our shores on Wednesday evening before migrating northwards.

Heavy rain is currently forecast for the city from 6am on Thursday morning which will turn to heavy showers in the afternoon.