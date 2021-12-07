Storm Barra: How might Sunderland be impacted by the UK's latest storm compared to the rest of the country?

The recovery efforts in the wake of Storm Arwen are still in full flow across the UK, but another weather front is on the horizon with further damage expected.

But how will Storm Barra impact Sunderland compared to its predecessor, and how will the impact compare to other parts of the UK?

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office across the UK for the duration of Tuesday December 7 with the North East being told to brace for periods of strong winds throughout the day.

Storm Arwen starting to set in at Seaburn Beach.

A yellow weather warning implies that the public should be wary of any potential impact due to the weather, such as traffic and travel delays or general disruption.

Storm Barra is moving from the west to the east, with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour expected across Ireland as well as Wales and Western England. The storm has already ravaged parts of Ireland and Cornwall. Winds are expected to reach 50 miles per hour in Sunderland according to the Met Office.

In comparison, Storm Arwen brought winds of up to 100 miles per hour to the region last week.

Arwen caused a red weather warning across the North East coast and into Scotland as it approached the UK, with similar wind speeds not expected from Storm Barra.

The worst of the wind is expected to remain to the west, with parts of Ireland being placed under red and amber weather warnings by the Irish Meteorological Service.

The Met Office has also given yellow weather warnings for snow to parts of northern England, but this is expected to remain in central areas with Sunderland being told to expect rain throughout Tuesday afternoon.

WX Charts’ data shows heavy rain covering the North East throughout Tuesday with snow only falling in parts of Eastern Scotland before a second front could see snowfall carrying over to the east coast and switching to rain as it hits coastal regions.