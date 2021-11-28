Storm Arwen in the North East: Clear-up operations continue as Met Office issues new ice warning

Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended across the weekend as a result of the strong winds and sleet which arrived in the region on Friday, November 26.

Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.

A separate Yellow warning for wind was issued until 6pm on Saturday, followed by a Yellow alert for ice until 11am on Sunday.

Met Office forecasters have released a new ice warning across the North East region. Picture: Ian Maggiore.

Forecasters have now issued a further Yellow warning for ice for between 5pm on Sunday and 10am on Monday (November 29).

Work is continuing across the North East to clear debris and repair damage caused by the weather.

The Met Office is expecting a frosty start for the region on Monday with wintry showers – but there will be less wind and hopefully some sunny spells too!