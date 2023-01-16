The North East’s first snowfall of 2023 came on Monday morning with flurries falling across Tyne and Wear over a period of around two hours before melting away quickly throughout the majority of the region.

What is the Met Office forecast for the next snowfall in the North East?

Anyone hoping for more of the white stuff falling in the coming days could be in luck with the Met Office predicting further snow at the end of the week. For the medium range forecast on the weather service’s website, explanations suggest snow could fall across central and northern areas and, while this could be limited to high ground, there is a chance for snowfall elsewhere across the region.

The Met Office website says that very cold conditions are expected to continue throughout the remainder of this week with Wednesday potentially bringing blustery showers and wintry weather to coastal areas of the North East.

Is there any snow in the North East’s long-term weather forecast?

No further wintry conditions are expected by the weather service. Unsettled conditions are expected to continue throughout the rest of January with around average temperatures for the time of year.

The Met Office is expecting these conditions to continue with showers and high winds moving into the February. Temperatures are expected to be mostly around average or slightly above, although some brief colder spells could develop.

Why is the Met Office long-term weather forecast so vague?