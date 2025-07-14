North East hour-by-hour weather forecast as warm weather turns to rain

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
The North East is set for rain showers and cooler temperatures.

The North East saw warm temperatures over the weekend which led to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing a yellow heat-health alert for the the region.

However, forecasts are now predicting that the North East will see cooler temperatures and rainy spells as we head into the new week.

Met Office forecasters state: “A mostly cloudy start with outbreaks of showery rain moving north-eastwards, these perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times.

“Some brightness developing as showers move through in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler than of late.”

The North East is set for rainy spells, according to Met Office forecasters.placeholder image
The North East is set for rainy spells, according to Met Office forecasters. | National World

This is your hour-by-hour forecast for Monday and Tuesday (July 14 and 15):

12pm: Overcast, 17°C.

1pm: Light rain showers, 18°C.

2pm: Light rain showers, 18°C.

3pm: Heavy rain showers, 19°C.

4pm: Light rain showers, 19°C.

5pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

6pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

7pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

8pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.

9pm: Sunny, 17°C.

10pm: Clear night, 16°C.

11pm: Clear night, 15°C.

Tuesday, July 15

12am: Clear night, 14°C.

1am: Clear night, 13°C.

2am: Clear night, 13°C.

3am: Cloudy night, 13°C.

4am: Cloudy night, 12°C.

5am: Sunny intervals, 12°C.

6am: Sunny intervals, 13°C.

7am: Sunny intervals, 13°C.

8am: Cloudy, 15°C.

9am: Cloudy, 15°C.

10am: Cloudy, 16°C.

11am: Light rain, 17°C.

12pm: Light rain, 16°C.

1pm: Light rain, 16°C.

2pm: Heavy rain, 15°C.

3pm: Heavy rain, 16°C.

4pm: Heavy showers, 16°C.

5pm: Heavy showers, 16°C.

6pm: Heavy showers, 16°C.

7pm: Heavy showers, 16°C.

8pm: Light showers, 16°C.

9pm: Light showers, 15°C.

10pm: Cloudy night, 15°C.

11pm: Cloudy night, 14°C.

