North East weather: Weekend forecast as yellow heat alert is issued for the region

A yellow heat-health alert has been issued for the North East.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow heat-health alert for the North East of England as forecasters predict that temperatures are set to rise.

The alert came into effect at 11am on Thursday, July 10, and will be in place until 10am on Tuesday, July 15.

According to the Met Office, we can expect the weather to be: “very warm or even hot through the weekend, with prolonged sunshine continuing.

“Coastal regions staying a touch cooler, probably cloudier at times. Feeling fresher on Monday, with thundery showers later.”

The North East is set for a weekend of warm weather. | National World

This is what you can expect from the weather in the North East this weekend:

Friday, July 11

Met Office forecasters are predicting that the day will start off with clear skies and sunny spells.

Those sunny spells are expected to continue as head into the afternoon as temperatures reach highs of 24°C throughout the region.

It looks set to be a warm night, with temperatures sitting at around 20°C.

Saturday, July 12

Much like Friday, Saturday is expected to start with bright sunny spells.

However, forecasters are predicting that temperatures could be slightly cooler on Saturday, with daily highs of 23°C forecast..

It could be another warm and uncomfortable night, as temperatures expected to stay around 20°C.

Sunday, July 13

According to Met Office forecasters, the weather will start to cool slightly as we head into Sunday.

Cloudy and bright spells are forecast for much of Sunday; however, temperatures are only expected to hit highs of 21°C.

The cloud covering is expected to stick around the region as we head into the evening, with temperatures averaging around 17°C.