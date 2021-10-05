Composite

Nine pictures as heavy rain sweeps across Sunderland

Grey skies and torrential rain meant a grim start for Sunderland today.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 3:19 pm

The city missed out on worst of the flooding that hit other parts of the region, but Tuesday morning was a damp squib.

And the bad news is, there’s more to come.

Echo photographer Stu Norton was out and about this morning – did he spot you?

1. Out for a trudge

Braving the elements at Seaburn

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Who let the dogs out?

No matter the weather, the pets come first

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Grey skies

A dismal day at Seaburn

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Not needed

No-one is sitting out in this

Photo: Stu Norton

