One hardy soul braves the elements

The Met Office forecast for today, Tuesday, October 6, makes sorry reading.

The rain is set to last through the day and become heavier this evening and tonight.

But the good news is that the wet weather is predicted to ease overnight, leaving the rest of the week dry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a damp and dreary start to the day

The forecast says heavy and persistent rain will move slowly across the region during the day, accompanied by strong winds, with coastal gales, especially later in the day.

Further outbreaks of rain this evening will gradually clear away eastwards into the North Sea overnight. It will be windy through the night with coastal gales but becoming drier with some clear spells by dawn.

Early cloud along North Sea coastal areas will soon clear to leave a dry day on Wednesday, with sunny spells. It will be windy at first, but gradually easing and feeling a little warmer compared to Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday will be largely fine and dry with sunny spells , after early fog patches have cleared and feeling warmer than of late.

Even when the weather is rotten, the dog still needs to be walked

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move slowly southeast on Saturday.

Hour-by-hour forecast

10am: 70% chance of light rain, 12 C.

11am: 60% chance of light rain, 12 C.

Noon: 40% chance of light rain, sunny intervals, 12 C.

1pm: 50% chance of light rain, 12 C.

2pm: 40% chance of light rain, sunny intervals, 12 C.

3pm: 50% chance of light rain, 12 C.

4pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 12C.

5pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.

6pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.

7pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.

8pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.

9pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 10C.

10pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.

11pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.