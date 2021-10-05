Hour-by-hour weather forecast - how long is the rain set to last on Tuesday?
Tuesday is off to a miserable start, but how long is the wet weather set to last?
The Met Office forecast for today, Tuesday, October 6, makes sorry reading.
The rain is set to last through the day and become heavier this evening and tonight.
But the good news is that the wet weather is predicted to ease overnight, leaving the rest of the week dry.
The forecast says heavy and persistent rain will move slowly across the region during the day, accompanied by strong winds, with coastal gales, especially later in the day.
Further outbreaks of rain this evening will gradually clear away eastwards into the North Sea overnight. It will be windy through the night with coastal gales but becoming drier with some clear spells by dawn.
Early cloud along North Sea coastal areas will soon clear to leave a dry day on Wednesday, with sunny spells. It will be windy at first, but gradually easing and feeling a little warmer compared to Tuesday.
Thursday and Friday will be largely fine and dry with sunny spells , after early fog patches have cleared and feeling warmer than of late.
Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move slowly southeast on Saturday.
Hour-by-hour forecast
10am: 70% chance of light rain, 12 C.
11am: 60% chance of light rain, 12 C.
Noon: 40% chance of light rain, sunny intervals, 12 C.
1pm: 50% chance of light rain, 12 C.
2pm: 40% chance of light rain, sunny intervals, 12 C.
3pm: 50% chance of light rain, 12 C.
4pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 12C.
5pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.
6pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.
7pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.
8pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.
9pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 10C.
10pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.
11pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, 11C.
