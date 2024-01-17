The chance of snow in Sunderland as new weather warning issued for city
Further snow could be on the way.
A new Yellow Weather warning has been issued for Sunderland with the risk of injuries and disruption from snow.
The weather warning is in place from 1am tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, until midday.
A statement on the Met Office website said: "Snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday morning with roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."
The Met Office is currently forecasting 50% probability of snow across the city between 2am and 4am and a 30% chance of further flurries between 9am and 11am.
Temperatures are set to fall to minus two degrees Celsius, with a windchill of minus seven degrees Celsius.