Eight teeth-chattering pictures as Sunderland shivers in Arctic blast

Sub zero temperatures set to remain.

The city is currently in the midst of an Arctic blast with flurries of snow and sub zero temperatures.

Yesterday saw a dusting of snow followed by overnight temperatures of minus four degrees leading to a hard frost and icy conditions.

Temperatures today (Wednesday) are forecast to peak at freezing point with the mercury plummeting below zero as night falls with a bone chilling windchill of minus seven degrees Celsius.

With temperatures not forecast to rise above freezing until Friday, check out the following eight teeth chattering photographs as the latest Arctic blast hits Wearside.

1 . The dog still needs walking. Dog owners taking their pet for a walk in the snowy conditions. Photo: SN Photo Sales

2 . Arctic blast Snow on farmland on the outskirts of the city. Photo: SN Photo Sales

3 . Winter returns to Whitburn. Frosty and icy conditions in Whitburn. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Even dogs are wrapping up warm. Dogs and dog owners alike have been donning their winter coats. Photo: SN Photo Sales