Eight teeth-chattering pictures as Sunderland shivers in Arctic blast
Sub zero temperatures set to remain.
The city is currently in the midst of an Arctic blast with flurries of snow and sub zero temperatures.
Yesterday saw a dusting of snow followed by overnight temperatures of minus four degrees leading to a hard frost and icy conditions.
Temperatures today (Wednesday) are forecast to peak at freezing point with the mercury plummeting below zero as night falls with a bone chilling windchill of minus seven degrees Celsius.
With temperatures not forecast to rise above freezing until Friday, check out the following eight teeth chattering photographs as the latest Arctic blast hits Wearside.