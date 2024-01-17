News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The city is currently in the midst of an Arctic blast.The city is currently in the midst of an Arctic blast.
The city is currently in the midst of an Arctic blast.

Eight teeth-chattering pictures as Sunderland shivers in Arctic blast

Sub zero temperatures set to remain.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:53 GMT

The city is currently in the midst of an Arctic blast with flurries of snow and sub zero temperatures.

Yesterday saw a dusting of snow followed by overnight temperatures of minus four degrees leading to a hard frost and icy conditions.

Temperatures today (Wednesday) are forecast to peak at freezing point with the mercury plummeting below zero as night falls with a bone chilling windchill of minus seven degrees Celsius.

With temperatures not forecast to rise above freezing until Friday, check out the following eight teeth chattering photographs as the latest Arctic blast hits Wearside.

Dog owners taking their pet for a walk in the snowy conditions.

1. The dog still needs walking.

Dog owners taking their pet for a walk in the snowy conditions. Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Snow on farmland on the outskirts of the city.

2. Arctic blast

Snow on farmland on the outskirts of the city. Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Frosty and icy conditions in Whitburn.

3. Winter returns to Whitburn.

Frosty and icy conditions in Whitburn. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Dogs and dog owners alike have been donning their winter coats.

4. Even dogs are wrapping up warm.

Dogs and dog owners alike have been donning their winter coats. Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFrost