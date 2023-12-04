Met Office Yellow Weather Warning issued with risk of flooding in Sunderland
Heavy rain is forecast until Tuesday morning.
After the snow comes the rain as a Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for the city with the risk of flooding.
The Met office has issued the warning for "heavy rain which is likely to cause some flooding and disruption to travel".
The warning is in place from midday today (December 4) until 9am on Tuesday December 5.
With temperatures rising, the risk of flooding is compounded by melting snow and ice.
A statement on the Met Office website said: "Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible with spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.
"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer."
The current forecast breakdown for Sunderland shows a 90 to 95% chance of heavy rain from midday until midnight.
The rain continues into Tuesday morning with heavy rain forecast until 7am followed by lighter rain until 11am.