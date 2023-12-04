Met Office Yellow Weather Warning issued with risk of flooding in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the snow comes the rain as a Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for the city with the risk of flooding.

The Met office has issued the warning for "heavy rain which is likely to cause some flooding and disruption to travel".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning is in place from midday today (December 4) until 9am on Tuesday December 5.

With temperatures rising, the risk of flooding is compounded by melting snow and ice.

A weather warning for heavy rain with the chance of floods has been issued.

A statement on the Met Office website said: "Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible with spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer."

Read More 10 bone chilling photos as Sunderland awoke to heavy snowfall on the first day of winter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current forecast breakdown for Sunderland shows a 90 to 95% chance of heavy rain from midday until midnight.