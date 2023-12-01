10 bone chilling photos as Sunderland awoke to heavy snowfall on the first day of winter
Time to wrap up warm.
On the first official day of meteorological winter - December 1 - the city awoke to a winter wonderland after the first significant snowfalls of this autumn and winter season.
Whilst the blanket of white may have got us in the festive mood on the first day of advent, it also brought problems to the city's roads with a reported collision on the A19.
Check out the following ten bone chilling photographs as winter arrives on Wearside.
