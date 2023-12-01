News you can trust since 1873
10 bone chilling photos as Sunderland awoke to heavy snowfall on the first day of winter

Time to wrap up warm.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:54 GMT

On the first official day of meteorological winter - December 1 - the city awoke to a winter wonderland after the first significant snowfalls of this autumn and winter season.

Whilst the blanket of white may have got us in the festive mood on the first day of advent, it also brought problems to the city's roads with a reported collision on the A19.

Check out the following ten bone chilling photographs as winter arrives on Wearside.

The snowy conditions on the Cleadon Hills.

1. Winter wonderland

The snowy conditions on the Cleadon Hills. Photo: SN

This postal worker wasn't going to let the snow stop him from getting his mail to people on time.

2. Battling through the snow.

This postal worker wasn't going to let the snow stop him from getting his mail to people on time. Photo: SN

A dog owner taking their pet pooch for a walk in the snowy conditions.

3. Still need to walk the dog.

A dog owner taking their pet pooch for a walk in the snowy conditions. Photo: SN

Parents adopting a more appropriate mode of transport to do the morning school run.

4. Sledging to school

Parents adopting a more appropriate mode of transport to do the morning school run.

