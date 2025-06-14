A weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Sunderland with the risk of sudden flooding and travel disruption.

The Yellow Weather warning has been issued by the Met Office and is in force until 6pm this evening (June 14).

The greatest chance of downpours is between 2pm and 4pm when there is a 70% to 80% chance of heavy rain.

After 5pm the chance of rain reduces to 10% and then to less than five percent throughout the rest of the evening and night.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds .

“There is also small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

The Met Office has also warned about the possibility of power cuts.

This the weather warning at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.