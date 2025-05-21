Met Office updates Bank Holiday forecast with potential showers expected

Following a warm, dry and sunny start to the month, it is fair to say most of us are hoping for this to continue into the three day weekend.

Whether your planning on a family trip to the beach, firing up your barbecue or heading to a beer garden, the forecast might make some of us change our plans heading into the weekend.

The Met Office has updated its three day weekend forecast for the upcoming late May bank holiday and this is what we can expect across the North East.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms. | National World

The end of the working week will continue with the conditions we have seen through most of May with clear, sunny skies and highs of 13°C, although the weather service is warning of high levels of UV light to close the working week.

Kicking off the weekend, Saturday is expected to be the warmest of the three day break. A very short period of showers overnight will leave cloud cover heading into the day. This will result in grey skies, although temperatures will rise towards 18°C to 19°C.

The Met Office has however warned that temperatures may feel slightly cooler by two or three degrees. Minimal wind is expected.

Conditions may not fall in temperature overnight as the region heads into Sunday thanks to the cloud cover while light periods of overnight rain will run into the early morning for many of us.

These showers are predicted to continue sporadically through the day until around 4pm and is expected to be matched with overcast skies and occasionally sunny spells.

Highs of 15°C are expected on Sunday, with these temperatures running from 10am until around 4pm - when the rain is expected to subside.

A cloudy evening will continue into the early hours of bank holiday Monday with the final day of the weekend currently predicted to be both the driest and coolest. Highs of 14°C are expected on Monday afternoon, rising from around 9°C in the morning.

This is also thought to be the windiest day of the weekend with the Met Office expecting gusts of around 30-35 miles per hour.

Overcast skies are expected to continue into the new four day working week with Tuesday, May 27 expected to see temperatures rise once again to around 17°C.

