Met Office issue final weather forecast for Great North Run on Sunday

The big day is within touching distance, and now all eyes are on raceday.

Happy Great North Run weekend, everyone! The half marathon returns to the streets of the North East on Sunday, September 7.

Around 60,000 runners are expected to make their way from Newcastle to the coast at South Shields and thousands more are expected to line the streets.

Thousands of runners are set to travel across the iconic Tyne Bridge on Sunday, September 7 and the Met Office has issued its weather prediction for the day. | North News & Pictures Ltd

With so many people heading out to either cheer on runners or finish the route themselves, all eyes are now on the forecast for raceday.

The Met Office has updated its forecast for this Sunday, with warmer expected than what runners may prefer.

Sunday is due to start with clear skies in Newcastle, following from a clear night which is expected to see temperatures only fall to around 15°C. The mercury is expected to steadily rise throughout the morning, reaching 17°C at 9am when the majority of runners will be nearing Newcastle and 19°C when the race gets underway at 10:50.

WInd speeds through the morning are expected to be minimal, before building closer to midday. These are expected to peak at 11am with gusts of 30 miles per hour expected.

By midday cloud cover is expected to prevent sunburn for spectators and participants, although temperatures of 19°C will remain until around 4pm in South Shields.

Wind speeds are expected to remain at around 15 miles per hour throughout the afternoon, with gusts thought to peak at 32 miles per hour between 1pm and 6pm.

Humidity throughout the day is expected to start high before reducing as the temperatures increase in the morning. Early highs of 86% will be present until 7am, falling to just over 70% when the race gets underway. This level is expected to continue until around 4pm.