More warm weather is set to heat Sunderland.

The weekend saw temperatures soar across Wearside as the Met Office declared Saturday, July 17 as the UK’s hottest day of the year.

Sunderland basked in the sunshine as temperatures reached 28 degrees – and the warm weather is set to continue until Thursday, July, 22.

Met Office forecasters are predicting warm, sunny conditions today, Tuesday, July 20 with temperatures of around 19 degrees.

Wednesday is set to be overcast throughout the morning before more sunshine is due to shine across the city into the afternoon with maximum temperatures of 19 degrees.

Thursday is predicted to be another beautiful day with highs of 20 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

Forecasters expect the glorious sunshine to come to an end on Friday with a dull and overcast weekend.

Here’s the day-by-day forecast for Sunderland:

Tuesday, July 20

Starting bright, with sunny intervals into the afternoon and some light cloud by early evening.

Temperatures are expected to hit a maximum of 19 degrees but feeling more like 17 degrees with a very slight breeze.

Wednesday, July 21

Wednesday morning is set to be cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning before glorious sunshine into the afternoon.

Forecasters expect temperatures to hit 19 degrees but again feeling more like 18 degrees with a breeze from the coast.

Thursday, July 22

Another warm day is predicted for Thursday with sunny conditions changing to cloudy by the evening.

Maximum temperatures of 20 degrees and feeling warm with less wind.

