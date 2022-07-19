The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for the North East as the heatwave affects people and services across the country.
The Met Office summary for the North East says: “Dry with widespread sunshine into the afternoon as any early cloud melts away. Becoming very hot as temperatures rise quickly into the day, with only a light breeze for most.”
The heatwave is set to peak on Tuesday, July 19, as temperatures in Sunderland hit 32°C.
Most Popular
-
1
22 great pictures as sunseekers flock to Sunderland seafront
-
2
Jealous husband launched double knife attack in South Shields after fitting secret GPS tracker to estranged wife's car
-
3
25 people given jail sentences for offences in and around Sunderland in June
-
4
Watch as beachgoers head for Sunderland's seafront as temperatures soar - with more hot weather to come
-
5
Former Sunderland caretaker caged for sex attacks on woman he accused of 'making up lies'
The heatwave has caused disruption across the country, with travel, work places and schools all being effected by the intense heat.
To combat the heat, the Met Office advice staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol, staying indoors or in the shade, stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, if possible, applying sunscreen regularly and Wearing hats and light, loose cotton clothes
In Sunderland on Tuesday, temperatures will be in and around the high 20’s throughout most of the day and staying warm in the evening with lows of 25°C.
Here is an hour by hour forecast of temperatures in Sunderland on Tuesday, July 19.
10am: Sunny 23°C
11am: Sunny 26°C
12pm: Sunny 26°C
1pm: Sunny 28°C
2pm: Sunny 26°C
3pm: Sunny 26°C
4pm: Sunny 27°C
5pm: Sunny 31°C
6pm: Sunny 28°C
7pm: Sunny 28°C
8pm: Sunny 27°C
9pm: Sunny 26°C
10pm: Cloudy 26°C
11pm Cloudy 25°C