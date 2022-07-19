Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office summary for the North East says: “Dry with widespread sunshine into the afternoon as any early cloud melts away. Becoming very hot as temperatures rise quickly into the day, with only a light breeze for most.”

The heatwave is set to peak on Tuesday, July 19, as temperatures in Sunderland hit 32°C.

Roker during the heatwave on Monday, July 18

The heatwave has caused disruption across the country, with travel, work places and schools all being effected by the intense heat.

To combat the heat, the Met Office advice staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol, staying indoors or in the shade, stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, if possible, applying sunscreen regularly and Wearing hats and light, loose cotton clothes

In Sunderland on Tuesday, temperatures will be in and around the high 20’s throughout most of the day and staying warm in the evening with lows of 25°C.

Here is an hour by hour forecast of temperatures in Sunderland on Tuesday, July 19.

10am: Sunny 23°C

11am: Sunny 26°C

12pm: Sunny 26°C

1pm: Sunny 28°C

2pm: Sunny 26°C

3pm: Sunny 26°C

4pm: Sunny 27°C

5pm: Sunny 31°C

6pm: Sunny 28°C

7pm: Sunny 28°C

8pm: Sunny 27°C

9pm: Sunny 26°C

10pm: Cloudy 26°C