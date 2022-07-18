Loading...
22 great pictures as sunseekers flock to Sunderland seafront

Soaring temperatures saw people flocking to Sunderland’s glorious beaches today.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 18th July 2022, 7:27 pm

Sunseekers made the most of the heatwave, with temperatures predicted to top 30C.

And there’s more to come, with the Met Office forecasting that tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19) will be even hotter.

Our photographer was out and about at the seafront today.

Did he spot you?

1. Keeping hydrated

Lauren Fairweather and Julie Heaton are following the advice

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Horse Play

A perfect day for a ride along the beach

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. A pram on the prom

Arthur and Christine Cowell and Gary and Lisa Caulderwood with 10 month old Freja

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Soaking up the sun

Linda Trodden of Washington makes the most of it

Photo: Kevin Brady

