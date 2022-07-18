Sunseekers made the most of the heatwave, with temperatures predicted to top 30C.
And there’s more to come, with the Met Office forecasting that tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19) will be even hotter.
Our photographer was out and about at the seafront today.
1. Keeping hydrated
Lauren Fairweather and Julie Heaton are following the advice
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Horse Play
A perfect day for a ride along the beach
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. A pram on the prom
Arthur and Christine Cowell and Gary and Lisa Caulderwood with 10 month old Freja
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Soaking up the sun
Linda Trodden of Washington makes the most of it
Photo: Kevin Brady